Morven Hill Races and Mini Morven results

Hill runners enjoyed a clear day for the Morven Hill Races last month - with 43 runners doing the full course to the top, four doing the Half Morven and five U14/U12s doing the Mini Morven.

The course was very wet in may sections, after the week’s rain. Hamish Battle was first home, in a time of 48: 34, leading the Metro Aberdeen RC to the team prize with Jim Tole and Paul Knight.

Hamish was also first to the top in 30:45. Jennifer Glass of Deeside Runners was first lady, in 64:32, leading the Deeside Runners to the ladies team prize, with Sara Henry and Marie Entwistle.

The event was also the Scottish Athletics East District Hill Running Championship - which gave Hamish and Jennifer double awards for their efforts.

In the Half Morven, local runner Josh Benton was first Junior with an excellent time of 30:26 to take the Junior boys trophy and Kirsty Anderson of Metro Aberdeen RC won the Junior girls race with a time of 45:33.

In the U12s, Cluan Mardall won in a very fast 8:42, pushed hard by his brother Wynn, and Millie McClelland-Brooks was first girl home with a time of 11:11.

Full results are available at www.deesiderunners.com/morven-hill-race-2017-results/.

A spokesperson for Morven Hill Races said: “Thankyou to all the marshals and helpers for such smooth run event.

“Also thanks to the Scottish Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust for their permission to run the event, and to Logie Coldstone Hall for the post race hospitality.”

For more information on Deeside Runners please visit their website at www.deesiderunners.com.