New addition to Transport Museum’s cycling exhibition

For some months GTM has been trying to find a race winning state of the art cycle to bring its celebration of 200 years of cycling up to date.

Local racer and cycling consultant, Jon Entwhistle, has now loaned the museum the machine that he enjoyed huge success with in 2015 and 2016.

Jon, from Lumphanan, purchased the machine, that was raced previously by pro rider Greg Henderson, with a view to entering the Deeside Thistle Cycling Club’s Time Trial League held on summer evenings.

He won six races and the league with 952 out of a possible 960 points and so began a hugely successful partnership between man and machine.

In 2015, his inaugural season, Jon won several more 10 and 50 mile Time Trials (TTs) and came 2 nd in the Tour of Cambridge qualifier for the Amateur World Championships.

He gained a silver medal in the Scottish 100 mile TT although this he found very tough indeed.

Finally in that first year he finished 11 th at the UCI World Masters Final in Denmark.

Jon used the bike one last time competitively gaining a bronze medal in the Tour de Meldons in 2016.

The bike is a Ripley and now valued at £4000 with half of that being in the very special wheels.

Jon’s bike is now displayed close by the museum’s Turbo Trainer Challenge, a Top Gear Style table of results for power output and time using a pair of Tacx Smart Turbo Trainers.

Needless to say Jon leads the scoring of local cycle racers.

Grampian Transport Museum is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit their website www.gtm.org.uk.