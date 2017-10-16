New & improved Aboyne Tennis courts reopened

Aboyne Tennis Club re-opened to members and visitors on Sunday, October 8, after being closed for 10 weeks to improve the facilities.

Hunter Construction Ltd. undertook the job to rebuild the worn out and obsolete courts, with pro bono architecural work being provided by Gerry Robb, Aboyne.

There was a large turn of members of all ages to try the new porous tarmacadam courts and superb innovative low energy LED floodlighting. Feedback was very positive on the excellent excellent grippy and smooth surface and the high quality lighting which was played under late in the afternoon.

The floodlighting has been extended from two to all four courts and will enable increased playing in the darker months.

The final painting of the courts surfaces in Wimbledon purple and green will be completed in spring 2018, as the weather won’t allow this to be completed this year.

The opportunity was also taken to celebrate the club hitting its fund raising target of £25,000, exactly two years after starting out, allowing it to make it promised contribution of £50,000 to the £170,000 project.

A huge amount of support and effort has gone in over the last two years to renew the courts for a generation.

The club would like to thank everyone involved, along with its major grant funders including sportscotland, WREN and EB Scotland landfill community trusts and Tennis Scotland (the LTA in Scotland).

If you’d like to visit or join the club, please email them at aboynetennis@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page or website at www.aboynetennis.net for further information.