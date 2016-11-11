New logo for golf club thanks to Aboyne Academy pupils

Two Aboyne Academy pupils are celebrating this week after winning a graphic design competition set to help in the rebranding of Aboyne Golf Club.

Pupils Adam Smith and Ben Preston are pictured with Liam Ball, faculty head of Art, Design and Technology, handing over the final version of their artwork to Nigel Bradburn, Aboyne Golf Club marketing convenor.

The S5 and S6 pupils were looking for a business project to put in to practice the desktop publishing skills they had been taught by Mr Ball and the golf club project presented the ideal challenge to hone their skills.

Nigel Bradburn said: “Aboyne Golf Club has a longstanding relationship with the academy on the sporting front with a number of pupils actively playing at and representing our club. We recognise that we have an obligation to help these pupils prepare for life after school in the business environment.”

Nigel added: “This project all stems from the business breakfast event we attended at the academy earlier this year organised by recently appointed Head Teacher Lorraine Scott. We listened to the fantastic work that the school has been doing with business partner ‘Arcadion’ (who specialise in the offshore accommodation sector) and thought we could offer a similar business challenge.

“The academy has a strong wish to form closer ties with the local business community. We recognised we did not have the IT skills so turned to the academy pupils as they are far more IT savvy than ourselves! They have certainly delivered a first class outcome.”

Pupil Adam Smith said: “I have enjoyed doing this project and being able to use my graphic design skills.”

Fellow pupil Ben Preston added: “I enjoyed the project as I like knowing that the final outcome has a real-world use.”

Teacher Liam Ball remarked: “This has been an excellent opportunity for pupils studying Graphic Communication; it has allowed them to apply their learning to a real life project, and to make connections beyond the classroom. I am very pleased with the final outcomes, and look forward to maintaining our new partnership with Aboyne Golf Club.”

Other pupils at the academy are to commence marketing projects set by the golf club to help attract UK and overseas visitors to Deeside.