New run track for Banchory

JogScotland and Bachory Running Club have teamed up to start a new 5k course in the town aimed at beginner runners.

Beginning on April 11 at 18:30, the course is at Burnet Park, Banchory.

The track will be led by a qualified JogLeader and is suitable for complete beginners or those who have not ran for a long time.

From the start datem sessions will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are expected to last about 45 minutes.

Banchory Running Club was established in 2012 and is comprised of mixed ability runners of all ages and running two or three times a week around Banchory in the winter and the Scotly Woods in the Summer.

JogScotland was founded in 2002 and now consists of a network thousands of runners across the country.

Members take part in friendly volunteer-led jog groups based in the communities sports centres and workplaces, doing everything from a short, gentle jog or walk to marathon training.

Anyone interested should contact Bill Paul, JogLeader, on scolty100gmail.com.