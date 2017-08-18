Nicole’s winning streak continues in Warwickshire

There was some spectacular pony showjumping on display on day three of the British Showjumping National Championships.

The event was held at the NAEC Stoneleigh, in Warwickshire.

The final class of the day in Arena 1 was the National 148cm Championship Final which was contested by 25 riders. With only one rider jumping clear in the first round, there was no need for a jump off and no doubt who was to be crowned champion.

Fifeteen years-old Banchory showjumper Nicole Lockhead Anderson, continued her winning streak of the week, taking the win with 13 years-old Claggan Gypsy Delight owned by Christine Graham.

The combination have only been together since February this year so Nicole was delighted with her win.

The fastest rider with just 4 faults, placing second, was Madison Jamison with Bodyssee des Avelines.