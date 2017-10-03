Numbers game gets the better of Deeside in Shetland

Deeside returned home from Shetland at the weekend with no league points to show for their travels but with their heads held high.

The Banchory outfit made the ferry crossing north with just 16 players to take on a famously physical and aggressive Shetland side.

The visitors would lose the match 31-7 with Benjamin Rees scoring their only try.

Speaking after the result, 1st XV coach Bruce Strachan said his squad was short of players in general and more are needed if they are to be more competitive away from home.

He said: “You pay for when you play Shetland. They are a determined, big hardy bunch who will let you know you are in a game soon after the first whistle.

“It was another outstanding effort from the players who made the ferry on Friday night. We were short in numbers so players were playing out of position which is a big challenge no matter where you are playing.

“We are five to eight players short to ensure we compete better away from home as some players, through work commitments, simply cannot commit to the whole weekend.

“Benjamin Rees scored his first try for Deeside Rugby which pleased everyone at the club as his work rate and commitment to training and playing is second to none,” he added.

Deeside now turn their attentions to this weekend when they welcome Mackie Academy FPs to Woodend.

“Mackie will be a very tough challenge for us, alongside Ellon and Garioch they are one of the favourites to win this league,” said Strachan.

“Mackie are a great club, who have developed some very talented players over the years and they will bring a good support with them.

“We will have to be at our best to ensure they head back to the coast knowing they have been in a competitive game.”

Deeside currently sit seventh in the BT Caledonia League Division 2 North table, having played five, won two and lost three with a single try scoring bonus point while title hopefuls Mackie occupy third spot.