Orienteers compete to be Scotland’s best juniors

28 junior orienteers from throughout Deeside recently competed at the annual Jamie Stevenson Trophy competition at St Mary’s Monastery.

The Perth event is one of the most important in the orienteering calendar as it determines the best Junior Club in Scotland.

The competition is named after Scottish Orienteer Jamie Stevenson who won Gold at the 2003 World Sprint Championships and Gold as part of the GB relay team in 2008.

A spokesperson for Mar Orienteering Club said: “In the 15 years that the event has been running, Maroc has won 13 times so there is always a bit of pressure for the athletes to do their absolute best.

“They did not disappoint and although not the largest team there, they clung to their lead with only 8 points separating the top three teams. Congratulations must also go to Moravian in 2nd place and Forth Valley a very close 3rd with thanks to Tayside and the Scottish Junior Orienteering Squad for making such a great job of organising the event.

“Maroc medal winners were 2nd Rory Pritchett (MY), 2nd Charlotte Reynolds (WO), 1st Ewan Musgrave (MLG), 3rd Abi Mason, 2nd Eilidh Campbell (WG) and a clean sweep in the MG class with 3rd Jake Chapman, 2nd Joe Wright and 1st Matthew Gooch.

“Amber Graham won the senior girls prize for the fastest run in.”

The next big event for our orienteers is the Scottish 6 Days Orienteering Festival 2017 - Royal Deeside of which Maroc are one of the main organisers.

The festival is the largest orienteering event in the UK and starts on 30 July with events being held at a different Deeside location each day.

For more info visit www.scottish6days.com/2017.