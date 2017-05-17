Orienteers return from Lake District as British Champions

The British Long Distance Orienteering Championships were held last weekend at Newby Bridge in the stunning Lake District.

Some 20 Maroc athletes took part putting in many impressive performances with three of the contingent returning to Deeside as British Champions.

The long and technical courses had gruelling climbs however there were brilliant results right across the board with wins for Jon Musgrave M55 of Dess, Eilidh Campbell W16 of Banchory and Matthew Gooch M16 from Aboyne.

In addition, Sarah Dunn, Dess was second in W45 and Ruth Gooch, Aboyne was also on the podium with third n W10. Abi Mason, Banchory W18E, Ali Chapman, Durris M16 and Ewan Musgrave, Dess M14 all finished in fourth position and Roger Coombs, Ballogie was fifth in the M60 class.

On Sunday, a highly competitive British Relay Championships took place at Summerhouse Knott with a win in the Senior Ad Hoc Class for the Maroc team comprising Kirsty Coombs, Sarah Dunn & Josh Dudley.

The Senior Girls team of Eilidh and Kirsty Campbell and Abi Mason won Silver, as did the Boys - Jake & Alistair Chapman and Matthew Gooch.

Also taking Silver in the Junior Ad Hoc Team were Ewan Musgrave with Joel and Ruth Gooch.

While not in the medals the W&M50’s also put in a very solid effort.

Next weekend will provide more top class orienteering, this time the Scottish Individual Championships and Relays in North Berwick, providing very different low level parkland and sand dune terrain.

The Maroc Juniors are also looking forward to the Scottish Schools Championships being held in June at Drumpelier, Coatbridge and the prestigious Jamie Stevenson Trophy at Kinnoull Hill, Perth.

This much anticipated inter club competition is named after the Scottish World Champion bringing fierce competition between all the Scottish junior clubs.

For more info visit www.marocscotland.org.uk.