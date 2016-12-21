Owen selected for team GB

Banchory skier Owen Stephen is set to represent Special Olympics GB in Austria at the 2017 World Winter Games.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games is one of the biggest events in the movement’s global calendar and is held every four years.

Owen, who works as a dishwasher at the Burnett Hotel in Banchory, has been with Special Olympics GB for more than five years.

Speaking about his selection for Team GB, Owen said: “I like winning skiing competitions and I also want to pass my bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

“Special Olympics means to me getting to know people and making friends and gaining confidence.

“It is also opening up a new world for me with travelling as well.

“At the World Games I want to win and have fun”

Around 3,000 athletes with intellectual (learning) disabilities from 110 different countries will take part in Special Olympics World Winter Games in March 2017.

Eleven Alpine Skiers and ten Figure Skaters will represent Great Britain at the 2017 World Winter Games.