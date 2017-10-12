Rare Commemorative Whisky Auction

In acknowledgement of Deeside RFC’s 40th anniversary, Apache North Sea Ltd has donated a 40-year whisky marking 40 years of drilling at the Forties Field.

The limited edition bottle, complete with two engraved crystal glasses in a wooden presentation box, are now the subject of a silent auction to raise funds for the club to further develop youth rugby in the area.

Other bottles of the whisky, distilled at Glenfarclas have been auctioned in the past and have achieved four-figure sums, so it is evident that this bottle is highly collectable and should provide a sound investment to the successful bidder.

Deeside RFC representative Martin Burgess said: “E-mail bids for the commemorative whisky will be accepted up to 5pm GMT on Friday, November 3, with the winning bid being announced at the 40th anniversary dinner and dance on Saturday, November 4.

“The successful bidder’s details will not be announced unless prior consent has been provided.

“On behalf of Deeside RFC, I would like to express my gratitude to Apache North Sea Limited for this very generous donation.”

Patricia Paterson, from Apache North Sea Limited commented: “It is with great pleasure that Apache continue their association with Deeside Rugby Club.

“We fully acknowledge the hard work that goes on at the club in furtherance of rugby in general, but particularly in respect of the life skills that the club are instilling in their young members from an early stage in their development.

To record a bid for this boxed set of commemorative whisky, please email your NAME, ADDRESS, CONTACT TELEPHONE NUMBER and the AMOUNT OF YOUR BID to events@deeside-rfc.co.uk no later than 5pm on Friday, November 3.