Registration now open for 2017 Banchory Beast Race

Online registration is now open for anyone wishing to take part in the 2017 Primefour Banchory Beast Race at Knockburn Loch.

The ‘epic’ 10k obstacle course will return to Deeside on Saturday, September 23 2017 with a ‘New Years special’ price of £48.00 to take part should you register early.

Last year around 2,500 entrants took on the beast which this year will return for the fourth time to Knockburn Loch.

The race, along with it’s Loch Ness counterpart which is also held every year in Inverness, is organised to help raise funds and awareness for charity Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland but participants are also able to raise funds for any of their own chosen charitable organisations or causes.

The Banchory course is set to be redesigned for 2017 with a number of new challenges and obstacles expected to provide a test for entrants.

In past events mud, clay, water, hay-bails, tunnels, tyres, ropes, walls, pontoons and even barbed-wire have provided the challenge for participants with the organisers always looking to up their game year after year.

The minimum age for entry is 16 but anyone under the age of 18 wishing to enter must provide written consent from their parent or guardian.

Participants can run individually or as a team, their is no limit to the size of a team that can be entered with the team name published alongside the members name on the event results.

The latest deadline for registration is fife days before the event but registering earlier offers a cheaper signing up fee.

So to take part in this years Banchory Beast Race head to www.primefourbeastrace.co.uk and sign up now.