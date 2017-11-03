River Dee Trust bids to raise funds through online auction

The River Dee Trust is running an online auction during November, to raise funds to continue its excellent work in habitat restoration.

The recently completed and highly successful Pearls in Peril project restored 140km of the main stem and tributaries for the benefit of all wildlife but especially salmon.

The aim is to continue to expand the Upper Dee Riparian Scheme, creating woodlands and blocking moorland drains, developing the programme to tackle diffuse pollution in the middle reaches of the Dee and remove the invasive non-native plants in the lower reaches of the catchment spread by Storm Frank.

For every £1000 raised, the Trust has been able to lever an additional £12,000 from projects and grants, all to the benefit of the river and the anglers who flock there from all over the world.

This year fundraising has a greater imperative as Brexit means a hiatus in the funding of large scale projects.

Lots include the opportunity to create and own an octave of whisky, a tour of Her Majesty’s Pony Stud at Balmoral, return ferry trips to Orkney and Shetland, a casting lesson, salmon flies, an LTS reel, fishing and many other tempting items.

The online auction website will close at 8pm on Sunday November 19.

You will be able to view the lot items in the auction, access your bids area which will show lots that you are currently winning or have been outbid on, and can make a donation and find out information on the charity and event.

You can keep an eye on the leaderboard screens to see if you are the winning bidder. You will receive a text notification if you are outbid.

See www.riverdeeauction.org.uk/ for more information.