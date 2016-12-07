River Dee Trust says thank you for ‘fantastic support’

As a charity, the River Dee Trust has to raise funds to support its work on the River Dee.

The Trust has been humbled by the level of support throughout the year.

In the last couple of months it has had two fundraising events, which have raised £11,500, all thanks to the community and River Dee family.

The 2016 River Dee Trust Auction ended last week, with a fantastic total of £8,500 raised in support of the work of the Trust.

The online auction which ran throughout November, featured 49 lots generously donated by local estates, hotels, tackle shops, ghillies, anglers and individual members of the public.

The support has been incredible and everyone at the Trust has been delighted with the response.

River Dee Trust manager, Dr Lorraine Hawkins, said:“The auction has been a tremendous success and we are very grateful to everyone who has supported us this year.

“We were delighted when it closed with a final figure of £8,513.

“We had set ourselves a target of around £7,000, so to exceed total raised is fantastic.

“We have a huge amount of work planned for next year, including removing barriers, IntroDee, improving habitat and tracking smolts, so every penny will be well-spent on safeguarding the river.”

The Fashion’s a Keeper event held at Finzean in October was a great success, as much as for being a great-fun evening as well as raising funds to help the River Dee Trust’s work.

The Trust had further great news this week, when Mel Shand – local artist and Trust Director – handed over a donation of £3,000 from the show!

The event, which was jointly delivered by Mel and Country Ways of Aberdeen, actually raised £2,500 on the night. But thanks to the generosity of Buchanan Food of Banchory, who prepared a delicious two-course game supper for 100 people at an incredibly discounted rate, the donation to the Trust was increased.

In a year when the local downturn in the economy is obviously having knock-on effects on charities such as the River Dee Trust, it is incredibly grateful by this extra generosity from local business.