Royal Deeside Speed Festival this weekend

This weekend sees the return of the prestigious Royal Deeside Speed Festival to Kincardine O’Neil.

The Organisers of the successful Event are eagerly awaiting enthusiastic spectators through the gates on Sunday, August 20.

The Organisers aim to build upon the success of inaugural event in 2016 which was well attended from all corners of the country.

The Event supports the charity Children 1st.

The centre of the dynamic action at RDSF is the L&N Scotland sponsored Hill Climb.

New for this year, the freshly tarred driveway should benefit drivers and riders and spectators will get to enjoy the action from new viewing areas which have been positioned around the course.

The entry is full of unique and exciting vehicles and is sure to offer the opportunity to see some wonderful and rare supercars, exciting performance cars, motorbikes and historic racing cars in action.

One of the big successes of 2016 was the Westburn Finance sponsored Soapbox Derby; and with a larger entry for this year, along with the opportunity to pick up the new Westburn Finance Shield, the Organisers are delighted to announce that soap-boxers will get two sessions to race.

The festival will also offer two off-road themed experiences for 2017.

First they welcome back the Flowline Specialists sponsored Land Rover Experience (Scotland) who will provide a spectacular 4x4 thrill-ride around the purpose built off-road demonstration track.

Secondly, they also welcome back the Buchan Off-road Drivers Club (BORDC) who will take adventurers for a safari tour high above the Castle Estate where passengers will experience amazing views over Deeside.

In addition, for kids (and big kids alike) The Clan BMX display Team will be wowing crowds from the centre of the Hill Climb Paddock.

Gates open at 9:45am and the event runs from 10am.-5:15pm.

Tickets are priced at; Adult £15: Concessions £12.50: Child £8: 6-16 (under 6’s free): Family £40 (up to two children). Advance sales via website or cash only tickets on the gate. Free parking.

For further information visit www.rdsf.co.uk.