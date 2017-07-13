Scottish 6 Days Festival ‘de-mystified’

Mar Orienteering Club have put together a booklet to help ‘de-mystify’ the Scottish 6 Days Orienteering Festival, specifically aimed at people new to orienteering but interested in being a part of the huge outdoor event later this month.

Each day around 3,000 competitors from all corners of the globe will be descending on various beautiful locations throughout Royal Deeside to challenge their bodies and minds - checking their maps and seeking out controls, timed by electronic chips.

While several Team GB athletes are taking part, fresh from the World Orienteering Championships in Estonia, the 6 Days event is also a fun family festival suitable for all ages and members of the family.

There are colour-coded courses suitable for all levels of experience with a ‘string’ course each day free of charge for the under eights where the little ones can follow the string to find the controls. Courses can be taken at your own pace - at a walk, jog or run.

The Trail-O event on Wednesday 2 August is also suitable for wheelchairs and buggies.

Late entries are now being accepted online up until Friday 14 July so why not download the helpful booklet from www.marocscotland.org.uk.