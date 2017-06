Kimberely Beveridge got her second hole-in-one at Aboyne Golf Club on Saturday, June 10.

Playing in the Ladies Stableford with Susan Smith, Kimberley hit a rescue club on the 154 yard 14th hole and watched her ball drop in.

A scratch handicapper, this is the 22-year-old’s third hole-in-one in her short golfing career.

Her previous one at Aboyne was on the 12th and she has also had another in Newmachar.