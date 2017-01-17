Sign up now for RunBarmoral 20th anniversary race

Sign Up is now open for RunBalmoral 2017 as the famous Deeside marathon gets set to celebrate its twentieth anniversary.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday 23, around Balmoral Estate.

Promoting the event, organisers have said: “It is time to sign up for the 20th Anniversary RunBalmoral.

“If it’s your first time or 20th time we can guarantee you a fantastic weekend of running.

“RunBalmoral is about the whole family and it’s a whole weekend.

“The village will be packed with fun activities and great catering choices, along with all of the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral to enjoy.

“So what are you waiting for sign up today before we sell out.”

To sign up for RunBalmoral 2017, simply visit their website at www.runbalmoral.com.

The race weekend offers 10K, 5K, 2.5K, 1.5K, Duathlon, 15 and 3 mile races for all levels.

For more information on the event email info@runbalmoral.com.