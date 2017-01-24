Six games left for deeside to avoid drop

Deeside Rugby club have six games remaining this season as they try and avoid relegation from BT Caledonia Division 2.

An exodus of first team players at the start of the season left the Banchory club without enough bodies to enter Caledonia Division 1, after earning promotion last season, and now the club are facing the prospect of relegation to Caledonia 3.

After the initial North West and North East split of Caledonia 2, the three teams who finished bottom of those leagues have now come together to form ‘BT Caledonia League Division 2 North (Bottom).’

Deeside, along with Shetland and Ellon are joined by Ross Sutherland, Stornoway and Lochaber.

They will face the latter three teams home and away this between now and April.

First up will be Ross Sutherland and First XV coach Bruce Strachan is expecting a tough match.

He said: “It’s going to be a hard test for our young team.

“We are going into a pressurised situation with no room for error, the only option is to play to our principles and give it everything we have, if we apply ourselves as we know the scores will tick over.”

Deeside currently sit second bottom of the table, four points ahead of bottom placed Lochaber.

“The two games against Lochaber might just be the key to the whole season, we will need the Rugby Players of Deeside to dust the old boots off and join us for that challenge.

“The large distances we are going to be travelling does take a bit of organising and I am lucky to have Don Ballantyne (Team Manager) who is great at getting the team to where it has to be.”