Stakes high at Grampian Forest Rally

The battle to become the 2017 ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Champion is set to resume on round six of the season, the Grampian Forest Rally this weekend.

The Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) has once again been a closely fought affair, with the battle widely expected to be between the two most recent champions: Euan Thorburn and Jock Armstrong.

Thorburn heads into the Crathes based event in a rich vein of form, having stolen his second win of the season from the grasp of Armstrong at June’s Argyll Rally.

The Ford Fiesta R5 pilot hasn’t been off the podium all season, and together with Paul Beaton is targeting a second SRC title. A win on the penultimate round of the championship would secure the Duns driver the first title for an R5 driver in the SRC.

However, out to protect his own crown is Castle Douglas pilot Armstrong, with Paula Swinscoe calling the notes.

The Subaru Impreza pairing have won the previous two Scottish Championship titles, but face their toughest challenge yet to make it a hat-trick of championships.

Victory this weekend would keep the title battle alive into the season closing Galloway Hills Rally, where the defending champion would also have to win to become the 2017 title-holder.

The Grampian Forest Rally won’t all be about Thorburn and Armstrong however, with a quality entry list descending upon Milton of Crathes on Saturday.

The first car will leave the grounds of the beautiful Crathes Castle at 9am. From there the crews head into the forests for over 40 miles of competitive action.

The championship consists of seven forest events across the whole of Scotland.