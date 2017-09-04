Strachan hails players after stunning comeback

1st Xv coach Bruce Strachan hailed the effort of his players after they came back from 15-0 down to beat Moray 19-15 at the weekend.

The Elgin side travelled to Woodend full of confidenc after beating Ross Sutherland 34-21 at home in their opening fixture.

Meanwhil, Deeside were looking for their first points of the season after losing out 45-0 to RAF Lossimouth last weekend.

At 15-0 down Deeside came back in to the game with two converted tries before clinchin the win with a late penalty.

Speaking after the match, Strachan said: “It’s a great scalp to get this early in the season.

“ I thought that Saturday’s match was a step up from anything I have seen in my time at Deeside Rugby.

“I was aware that something was up as the team looked angry and determined at half-time.

“Our front five had taken a beating in the first 40 minutes from a huge Moray pack, we were easily 4-6 stone lighter per man and we were allowing them to play to their strengths.

The team needed just a few words to remind them to get the ball moving away from their big men and to keep changing the point of attack, the tactic started to work and they began to fall off the pace.

“That said; Moray still put together some strong attacks and if it was not for some dogged defence we would have conceded more tries.”

Next up for Deeside will be a trip to Inverness to face Highland 2nd XV on Saturday, September 16.

“We will have to travel with a full contingent with the same focus and determination as we showed on Saturday as the big Highlanders will show no quarter.” Said Strachan.