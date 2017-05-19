Success for BSAC at Scottish East District Championships

Eight athletes from Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club travelled to Grangemouth last weekend for the Scottish East District Championships.

This is an early season event but gives athletes the chance to compete against others from clubs across the whole of the East of Scotland, offering excellent competition, albeit in unfavourable cold and windy conditions.

It was nevertheless a brilliant weekend for the club’s athletes who returned home with no less than seven gold and one silver medal.

The sprinters had the standout performances with Maddy Silcock U20W winning a convincing gold medal in the 200m on Friday night with a PB time of 25.38s, and on Saturday, repeating the gold medal winning performance in taking the 100m in 12.33s, with close rival Katie Forbes of Aberdeen in 12.35s.

Craig Strachan, U17 was on brilliant form, running two personal bests and winning gold in the 200m on Friday night in 22.66s, and gold again on Saturday in the 100m in 11.40s, in both instances Max Leslie of Edinburgh AC was in second place.

Alisha Rees retained her East District 200m SW title by winning the 200m in 24.06 from Stacey Downie of Edinburgh in second , 24.75s.

These excellent performances were achieved with the sprinters facing very strong headwinds.

However, it was not just the sprinters who enjoyed success on Friday night, with Frances Sealy retaining her East District Triple Jump title, winning gold with a new personal best jump of 10.58m.

Emma Swanson U15 was first up on the track in the 1500m final, competing for the first time in this age group, and coming an excellent 5 th place with a personal best time of 5.04.21.

Clare Stewart was 5th in the U20W 1500m, in 4.48.38, just off her PB time of 4.48.

Ralph Silcock U15 also joined in the medal haul on Saturday with an excellent gold medal in the javelin, 35.54m, and a silver medal in the 80mH, with a personal best time of 13.09s.

Alisha Rees and Maddy Silcock will be competing for Scotland at the Loughborough International on 21 st May.

It is a first Senior Scottish call up for Maddy Silcock, and congratulations should go to both athletes on their selection, and the opportunity to compete in a highly prestigious event.

There will be a live stream from Loughborough, available at www.runjumpthrow.com/ for anyone interested in watching these local athletes compete against some of the best in Britain.

All these athletes train exceedingly hard and were rewarded for their efforts with these standout performances.

A spokesperson for BSAC said: “Thanks should also go to all the coaches who give their time freely to guide and coach the athletes in their development.