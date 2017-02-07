Successful start to the year for Banchory-Stonehaven AC

There are exciting times ahead for Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club in 2017.

Not only has work begun at Alexander Park on the club’s much-needed high jump fan facility, but a number of the club’s athletes have already put in some superb performances at the start of the year, all boding well for another successful Summer season ahead.

In Cross Country, Clare Stewart from Stonehaven began the year running for the Scottish East District in the Great Edinburgh Cross Country International.

She came an excellent 13 th place in an International U20 4K race, incorporating the U17 Scottish East District race.

That position helped her to earn a Scotland vest at the Celtic Nations XC in Cardiff two weeks later, where she came 7 th in the U20 Women’s 4.97K race, and was part of the Gold medal winning team along with Gillian Black and Anna MacFayden – a really successful few weeks for Clare.

Moving indoors and the Emirates Arena in Glasgow hosted the Scottish Senior and U17 Indoor Championships, where again the Club’s athletes achieved highly.

Alisha Rees won the 60m Senior title in an Indoor personal best time of 7.51s and went on to win the 200m title with a new Indoor personal best time of 24.18s, breaking the 35year old Scottish Indoor record of 24.20s held by Olympian Linsey Macdonald in the process.

There was an excellent Gold medal for Claire McGarvey in the U17 Womens High Jump, with a height of 1.63m while Maddy Silcock won Gold in the Over 16G 60m, again with an indoor personal best time of 7.70s.

Next on the Agenda are the Scottish Indoor Age Group Championships in Glasgow, over 11/12 February, and the Scottish National Cross Country Championships, in Falkirk on Saturday, February 25.