Successful Summer season for BSAC

Having had an extremely successful Summer season, Banchory Stonehaven athletes have now turned their attention to the colder and somewhat muddier events of cross country.

All the club’s younger athletes are encouraged to take part in cross country training, as the strength, endurance and mental toughness it provides is a great base for Summer training and competition.

The club will be hosting the first of the Running Shop Winter Series Cross Country events at Knochburn Loch, near Strachan on Sunday, November 4.

With events from Try a trail for 5-7 year olds, through 1,2,3 and six-mile races for under 11/13/15/and senior athletes, there is something for all runners.

Further information and entry details are on the club’s website, www.bsac.club.

Club athletes have already experienced success this season with 17 year old U20 athlete Clare Stewart running the second fastest 4k lap in the Senior Womens East District Cross Country relay race at Glamis castle on October 14.

Clare ran a time of 14m.12s, just six seconds behind the leading time set by Steph Pennycook.

Clare is in action again at the weekend in the National Cross Country relay event held in Cumbernauld, along with a number of younger athletes all keen to take part and compete in the mud, in a huge field of entries from athletics clubs across Scotland.

