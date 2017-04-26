Tartan Touch officially launched at Murrayfield

Representatives from Deeside RFC were in attendance for the official launch of ‘Tartan Touch Rugby’ at Murrayfield last weekend.

Scottish Rugby’s new fun, simple and social version of non-contact rugby will start at Woodend on Wednesday, May 24.

A summer pass to play Tartan Touch at Deeside can be bought by visiting www.tartantouch.org and selecting ‘Buy Tickets’ at the Deeside hub section.

Each session is £3 but Summer passes can be bought for £20, saving a total of £10 if you attend every session and you will also be automatically entered in a competition to win tickets to the European Champions Cup Finals at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, May 13.

Tartan Touch Sessions will run at Deeside RFC over 10 consecutive weeks from Wednesday, May 24 - Wednesday, July 26 (7pm start time).

Deeside 1st Xv coach Bruce Strachan reported from the launch event: “Following the spirit of the whole concept we took a very mixed team down on Saturday.

“We played four games in total against Leith Rugby, Gala, Annan and Stirling.

“The friendliness and sportsmanship from all of the clubs was fantastic throughout as was the support from the Scottish Rugby coaches,” he said.

“The non-competitive approach to Tartan Touch works very well and it lets everyone to give it a try, the encouragement given by players to new players we top notch.

“This positive approach will encourage people to come and try, especially Mum’s and Dads who can find themselves standing and watching

“We are going to be running a “come and try” session on Wednesday, May 3 at around 7pm at a cost of £1.”