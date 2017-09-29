Third birthday for Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags

The ladies of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, Scotland’s foremost ladies shooting club, are enjoying a fantastic series of events this autumn and looking forward to celebrating the clubs third birthday in November.

Since its launch in November 2014, more than 330 individual ladies have shot with Glad Rags, over 1000 places taken at the 41 events at 14 different stunning venues.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Jomm Events and the founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge bags, explained: “We are unique - unlike other shooting clubs Glad Rags does not hold its clay shooting events at the same shooting ground. Instead it is like a roving syndicate holding its shoots at stunning exclusive venues throughout the area”.

The clubs unrivalled portfolio includes castles, Kincardine Castle, Kinnettles Caste, Gordon Castle, country houses Raemoir House Hotel, Pittodrie House Hotel, Saplinbrae House Hotel and Candacraig House.

Ladies learn to shoot in a safe, friendly, environment in stunning surrounds meeting new friends along the way.

The ladies also have the opportunity to take part in simulated game days and full driven days aimed at the less experienced shot.

“There is no membership fee and ladies can dip in and out of the events they fancy attending,” said Mhairi.

“Ladies come who have never held a gun before but also those with years of experience with their own gun. Everyone is welcome and are given targets and instruction to suit their ability.”

Kinnettles Castle played host to their August event.

It was the first time the club had held an event at the exclusive-use castle.

The sprawling front lawn, the impressive turrets and stunning views made it a hit with the ladies.

This month saw nine ladies take part in a simulated game day at Kargarrie Estate.

Mhairi explained: “A simulated game day is all the fun without the feathers, out on the estate shooting clays instead of live game, perfect for our ladies who are not comfortable shooting birds.”

Gordon Castle’s shooting and shopping event was next with 30 ladies enjoying a morning of shooting instruction, a fabulous lunch in the walled garden café then a spot of shopping in the fabulous Gordon Castle Shop.

On the October 8 the club has its third visit to Saplinbrae House Hotel.

“We are very much looking forward to being back at Saplinbrae. Our past two shoots have been afternoon tea shoots but this visit we are having a morning shot with lunch.”

November sees the club celebrating its third birthday in style at the Raemoir House Hotel.

Ladies are invited to stay at the hotel on November 18 in the ‘escape from life for 24 hours’ event. There is a celebration dinner that evening, the following day - November 19 - is the third birthday clay shoot with goodie bags and birthday presents for everyone who is attending.

For more information and to book onto an event www.jommevents.com or call 07841 393 155.