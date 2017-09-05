Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race returns to Finzean

Following the success of last year‘s inaugural event, the second Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race will be held this Sunday in Finzean with a 5k race also being held for under 16s.

A fundraiser organised by the Parent Council for Finzean School and Ballogie Nursery, the trail race will start at Birse and Feughside Parish Church, at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 10, while the 5k race, and an additional primary kids race, will start shortly after.

Race organiser and school parent, Andrew Douglas, himself a keen hill runner, said: “The Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race and primary kids race were a great success last year and we’re keen to encourage even more people to enter the races this year, which once again promise fantastic scenery and a lively community spirit. We’ve added a scenic 5k race to the mix this year, which follows the 10k route for the first few kilometres, to cater for the growing number of secondary school-aged runners and orienteers throughout Deeside and beyond who are not old enough for the 10k race.

“Following tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate, the 10k trail race is a hilly course but is very much an event for all abilities, and we welcome entries from those wishing to walk or jog the course. You can enter online at www.tomscairntrailrace.com - entry for the 10k is £11, or £13 on the day if numbers allow, and open to those aged 16 and over. Entry for the 5k is £6 online or £7 on the day. With some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish, they won’t be disappointed.”

The 5k secondary race and primary kids races will set off just after the Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race, from a location near the church which will be signposted on the day. Dogs will be allowed but must be kept on leads at all times, and the organisers ask that dogs are kept well away from race competitors. Parking and toilet facilities will be available at the start, within the Church grounds.

Enter the 10k and 5k races online at www.tomscairntrailrace.com or at Birse and Feughside Parish Church on the day, by 2pm.