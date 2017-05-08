Torphins Golf Club to open Deeside’s first ‘Footgolf’ course next week

Deeside will see it’s first ever Footgolf course opened next week as a local Golf Club looks to provide a fun new sport for anyone interested to come along and try out.

Torphins Golf Club has developed a nine hole Footgolf course contained within four holes of its current golf course.

By using the first, second, twelfth and the ninth fairways, the club have created a nine hole Footgolf course with a par of 34.

There are three par 3’s, five par 4’s and one par 5.

What is Footgolf? The same as golf with the aim of getting round the course in the fewest number of shots by kicking a football rather than using a golf club.

A handicap system can be applied allowing players of all abilities and ages a fair challenge.

It takes a four ball approximately 40 minutes to play nine holes but if you have the time you are also able to play 18 holes.

This sport is suitable for all, you don’t need to be a golfer or a footballer.

The club will provide Footgolf Score Cards, tees and 3 and 4 size footballs to make it easier for the younger players as well as size 5’s for the adults.

To protect the course players are asked not to wear football boots.

Bookings will be taken for the first session on Monday, May 15, with all following Monday evenings set aside for Footgolf.

In addition, specific times will be available at weekends, but in the interests of safety we are not allowing Footgolf and golfers on the course at the same time.

If you are a community group, stag party, corporate outing or even just a bunch of friends looking for something different, get in touch with the club to arrange a game.

All members of the golf club have free access to Footgolf as part of their annual golf subscription so by joining the club as a member you can get two sports for the price of one.

Visit Torphins Golf Club’s website www.torphinsgolfclub.co.uk or phone 013398-82115 and a member of the team will be happy to assist you.

For more information about Footgolf and other available venues visit www.ukfootgolf.com.