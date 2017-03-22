Trampolinists jump for joy...

An athletics team from Deeside won an award at a ceremony celebrating a duo of sporting achievements across Aberdeenshire.

Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club won the Team of the Year award at the Aberdeenshire Sports Council last week at the Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie.

And one of the club’s coaches, Melanie Stewart, won the Coach of the year award, presented by Councillor Lenny Pirie.

The Banchory club were among 65 individuals and clubs that had been nominated across 10 categories and over 280 people who attended.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Sports Council said: “The evening is a way of rewarding and acknowledging local sports people in Aberdeenshire for their commitment to sport over the last year.”

John Wills, Banchory Trampoline Club chairman and coach, said: “We were absolutely ecstatic to be named Team of the Year.

“This has been an exceptional year for them with competitors winning medals regionally and nationally at all events we entered.”

It was a busy and successful year for the club.

The club had seven members represent Scotland at the regional team finals where Scotland won the event for double mini trampolining came second for trampoline.

This led to to members competing at the NDP finals, where Ava Fettes won and became NDP British champion in her age group.

And four members from the club won medals at every event they entered and two went on to the British finals where Kim Beattie, pictured above left, became British age group 17 and 18 age group champion and Morgan James was the silver medallist for the 13 and 14 age group.

After this, Kim was selected for the GB senior squad.

John added: “To top it all off we had the highest number of entrants to the Scottish National Championships of any club in Scotland and between all of our competitiors we won 14 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals.

‘‘The consistent hard work has paid off and top achievements reached, that is why we are such an outstanding team.”

Reflecting on her coaching win, Melanie said: “No one coaches alone, we are all part of a team.

‘‘Without the partnerships as lead coach of John and the amazing support team around us of coaches, committee members and parents we would not be where we are.

“We also have some exceptional young people to work with and their talent and dedication never ceases to amaze us.”

Banchory Trampoline Club has over 130 gymnasts registered to Scottish Gymnasts and coach all ages from pre-school to adult.