USA A-OK for local golfers Kimberley & Adam

Two young golfers from Deeside, both currently studying in the United States, recently celebrated success at respective competitions in Missouri and Louisiana.

Former Cults Academy pupil Adam Fisher, now a second-year student at Missouri State University, finished second in a field of 69 at this week’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate at Twin Oaks Country Club, Springfield, in the state of Missouri.

Fisher had rounds of 68, 71 and 69 for a five-under-par total of 208 over the par-71, 6,701yd course.

Adam, pictured, finished just one stroke behind the winner, Ethan Brue (Bradley University) who had rounds of 69, 68 and 70 for 207.

Fisher finished five shots ahead of the third place competitor.

Missouri State (861) finished second to Bradley University (859) in the field of 11 teams.

Also competing across the Atlantic was Aboyne’s Kimberley Beveridge, a second-year student at Tyler Junior College, Texas.

Kimberley maintained her recent good form this week with a second-place finish in a field of 38 players at the Hal Sutton Intercollegiate at Stonebridge Golf Club, Bossier City in Louisiana.

She had rounds of 73 and 79 for a total of 152 over a par-72 course of 5,978yd.

Kimberley finished three shots behind the winner, Tori Gatling (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) who scored 75-74.

Beveridge’s good effort enabled Tyler Junior College to head a field of eight teams by eight strokes.

Both Adam and Kimberley will be looking to continue their success in the coming years both on the golf course and in their studies.