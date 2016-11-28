V-Ships Offshore Aberdeen donate Beast Race funds

Aberdeen based V.Ships Offshore this week passed on a a donation to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland following their fundraising efforts.

A 6 strong team braved the wind, mud and bog to take on the Prime Four Beast Race in Banchory, a 10K obstacle route which takes place at Knockburn Loch, raising a fantastic £918.55 along the way.

CHSS North East Fundraising Officer Katie Jones met the V.Ships Offshore Beast team to accept their generous donation.

Katie said: “It has been wonderful to support the Beastly Runners of the V.Ships Offshore Aberdeen team who raised such a fantastic amount braving the mud on a very wet and windy day all to support our mission.

“They slid into icy loch’s, dragged themselves through thick mud, over vertical wooden walls, scrambled over cargo nets and squeezed through tunnels and slid their way to victory, all whilst making a difference which really is just incredible.

“The final total raised is thanks to the generosity of so many people and we cannot thank them enough as this will ensure we can support those who are affected by chest, heart and stroke illness lead stronger, longer and independent lives.”

Chelsie Miles, captain of the team, didn’t seem fazed by the impressive challenge they undertook: “We were delighted to be able to raise funds for CHSS through the event as a cause close to many people’s hearts here at V.Ships Offshore.

“We had an amazing time and we can’t wait to take part in next year’s Beast Race.”

CHSS had over 40 participants take part with a CHSS place and numerous runners raising funds for the charity taking the total over £25,000.