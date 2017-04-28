Victory for Deeside at Lathallan Rugby 7’s

Lathallan School hosted their annual Rugby 7’s tournament on Saturday, involving many players from clubs and schools across the north.

In the Under 14 age category, the squad of 10 players from Deeside found themselves in a group alongside Mackie, Huntly and Balfron High School, each of whom they played and defeated with some very exciting open and flowing rugby.

The winners of the other group were tournament hosts, Lathallan who Deeside faced in the final.

Again, the Deeside squad applied themselves well and through some very entertaining, dynamic play, finished the game as comfortable winners.

The Lathallan 7s event is one of the largest in the North East of Scotland welcoming many clubs and school from across Scotland from U12 to U18.

The day was opened by the Lathallan School Pipe Band who recently returned from the trip of a lifetime in New York for Tartan Week.

The rugby kicked off with the U18s with Montrose RFC and Deeside RFC on the 1st pitch and Carnoustie HSFP RFC and Madras RFC on the 2nd pitch.

Headmaster, Mr Toley said: “Our annual 7s tournament is a key event in the school calendar bringing together many schools and clubs and members of the local community for a day of rugby and entertainment.

“I am pleased that we offer our pupils the opportunity to play these tournaments at our school.”

Attendees were able to browse the stalls at the event including a BBQ, Beer Tent, Lathallan Association merchandise, Jams and Gin, the schools own Pipers Coffee Shop staffed by pupils, Rugby Plus, face painting and a bouncy castle.

Lathallan teams achieved 2nd place in U14, U16 and narrowly missed out on 1st place in U18 to Strathallan after their success as winners at Hutcheson’s 7s in March.

Lathallan pupils Liam Dreelan secured the Player of the Tournament for U16 and Tom Meyer for U14.

Competing teams were: Aberdeen Wanderers, Balfron HS, Brechin/Arbroath RFC, Carnoustie HSFP RFC, Deeside RFC, Harris Academy, High School of Dundee, Huntly RFC, Mackie FP RFC, Madras RFC, Montrose RFC, Robert Gordon’s College and Strathallan.