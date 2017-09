Young swimmers’ medal haul

Banchory Beavers had an extremely successful day of racing at the Westhill Minnows meet on September 17.

They brought home 12 individual medals and four relay team medals.

Indivdual medal winners: Age 9 Edward Storer (Gold 50 Fly). Age 10 Dylan McCombie (Gold 50 Free and Bronze 50 Breast), Alice Hall (Bronze 50 Back), Sam Horrell (Bronze 50 Back).

Age 11 Skye Clark (Gold 50 Breast), Isla Long (Bronze 50 Breast), Andrew Smitten (Silver 50 Back and Bronze 50 Breast), Orla Myles (Silver 50 Free), Sean Considine (Silver 50 Breast), Cara Heard (Bronze 50 Fly).