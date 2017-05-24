Amazon launches 40 new channels

More than 40 subscription TV channels including Discovery and ITV Hub+ are now available to watch for Amazon Prime members as part of the new Channels service.

The new TV subscription service will offer reality television like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, hundreds of shows for kids and the upcoming French open Tennis 2017 on Eurosport Player.

There are also top movie channels like BFI Player+, MGM and Heera – Amazon’s own, curated Bollywood channel, offering more than 500 movies.

Amazon Prime is already enjoyed by tens of millions of people around the world. It’s now going head to head with streaming rival Netflix and pay-TV competitor, Sky.

Prime customers will be able to browse hundreds of TV shows and films from the newly added channels, and a fee will apply per episode or film selected.

Power back to customers

“For the first time, Prime members in the UK and Germany will be able to choose to watch premium TV channels without having to sign up to a bundle or a contract, giving them the freedom to pay for only what they want to watch,” says Alex Green, MD, Europe, Amazon Channels.

“From live sport to Bollywood, art-house cinema to reality TV, and award-winning TV shows from popular channels like Discovery and ITV, Amazon Channels gives power back to customers to choose exactly what they want to watch.”

The Amazon Channels service is also the first time that some of the channels, such as Discovery, have been made available independently of any ‘bundle’, enabling customers to only pay for the premium TV they want to watch.