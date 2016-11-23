Ballater gets into the festive spirit with winter festival

Ballater enters into the Christmas spirit this weekend with its annual winter festival.

A skating rink will be set up in the Victoria Hall, Station Square, on (Friday) from 3.30pm, along with a burger stall and later at 7.30p the ‘The BFG’ will be screened in the Mike Sheridan Room.

The rink will also be open on Saturday from 11am to 6pm along with a photo booth, hot drinks and homebakes, with the flavour of Christmas in the Silver Blades ‘pop up’ cafe and a tuck shop.

Meanwhile, on Saturday from 10am there will be a farmers’ market on the Village Green along with a roundabout, bouncy castle, Santa’s grotto, and festive stalls will be set-up in the Glenaden Hotel function room.

Later that day, at 6.30pm, the Ballater and District Pipe Band will parade down the main street while the Christmas lights are switched on, followed by a carol service around the nativity.

Organiser Val Norton said: “This is our fifth winter festival and it’s always well-attended and loved by the children, but some years have been adversely affected by the weather.

“So this year we’re putting some of the activities under cover as a precaution.”