Banchory Singers hit the right note

It was standing room only at the second of Banchory Singers’ festive concerts which were held in the Town Hall recently.

Thanks to Town Hall staff, everyone managed to see the show.

Comments from audiences showed it had been worth the effort: ‘superb’, ‘tremendous’, ‘an excellent selection of pieces’, and ‘even better than last year’s’, were just a few of the remarks made as people left, having sampled a glass of wine and a festive mince pie organised by the choir members.

Led by their redoubtable music director Dr Tara Leiper, the choir entertained with a selection of varied themes.

These included Midwinter Festival, Victorian Christmas, Season of Peace, and Contemporary Christmas.

Songs ranged from the classical Purcell’s ‘Cold Chorus’, to the more traditional carols such as Ding Dong Merrily on High.

And there were also more controversial pieces such as the Sanctus from Karl Jenkins’ Mass for Peace, a powerful anti-war work which is especially thought-provoking today.

The audiences were also entertained with a number of African pieces including Chapua Kali Desemba, a Swahili carol with lots of hand clapping and foot stamping - just in case anyone had nodded off!

As well as performing two beautiful small group pieces, the Singers were also delighted to welcome children from the Hill of Banchory School.

The children were not only musically note perfect but showed amazing confidence - Gareth Malone would surely have talent spotted them!

The Singers were also joined by brilliant percussionist Lisa Nicol, who accompanied some of the songs as well as performing a solo piece.

For those who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets, the Singers will be performing at the Raemoir Garden Centre at 10am on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, rehearsals begin for the summer concert on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.15pm in the West Church.

New members are always welcome and there is no audition.

*Were you part of the audience? If so, let us know what you thought of this year’s concert by emailing us at news@deesidepiper.com or visit our Facebook page.