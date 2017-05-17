Banchory to host play

An award-winning play, recently performed by Banchory Drama Club to great acclaim, is to have a further performance at the town’s West Church.

‘Triptych’, written by Drew Young and directed by Muriel Thake, was entered into the Scottish Community Drama One Act Play Festival.

The first performance in Aberdeen was well received and was selected to go into the second round of the festival.

The cast then travelled to Orkney in March, and performed the play once again.

While in Orkney, it was announced that Drew Young had won the Scott Salver Award for the Best New Script in Scotland.

Banchory Drama Club says it is delighted to be able to bring the play home.

It will be performed at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 25, in the West Church. Entry is free.