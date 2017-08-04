Betty, 91, gets her garden ready for local visitors

A green-fingered Banchory resident will again have her garden in tip-top condition this weekend.

Betty Beaton, 91, has been busily preparing for the Open Gardens event on Saturday and Sunday from 2-5pm.

The Banchory Horticultural Society stalwart opens her garden in Burnett Road to the public each year.

A spokesman said: “Betty never lets us down. She works tirelessly in her beautiful cottage garden.

“If anyone has the time come along and support such a dedicated lady.”

Betty said: “I’d be lost without my garden

“My son is a great help in getting it into shape.”