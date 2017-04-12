Big weekend for Cairngorms Park

Preparations are being finalised for the Cairngorms Nature Big Weekend from May 12-14.

A busy programme has been planned for the Park-wide celebration.

Renowned nature photographer and conservationist Peter Cairns will round off the weekend with a special event, The Big Picture.

This will be at Balmoral on Sunday, May 14, and will feature a panel of experts from the world of conservation and tourism who will follow the Big Picture presentation with a discusssion.

Grant Moir, Cairngorms National Park Authority CEO, said; “I am delighted that Pete Cairns is closing the Cairngorms Nature Big Weekend with such an inspiring event.

“The Cairngorms is one of the last remaining areas of wild landscape in the UK and there is a huge discussion to be had on how we manage that land for the future survival of the many species that live here.”

There will be a day of family activities at Glen Tanar including Neolithic firemaking, bird ringing and bird box making.

At Balmoral, visitors can learning about its deer management.