Braemar celebrates castle milestone

The local community will celebrate 10 years of running Braemar Castle this weekend.

Villagers took it over in 2007 and have turned it once more into a thriving, popular tourist attraction.

To mark the anniversary, a dinner and ceildh will be held in the Stag Ballroom at Mar Lodge on Saturday.

Chair of Braemar Community Ltd, Simon Blackett, said: “There is so much to celebrate, running the castle has been a huge amount of fun and we have learned so much.

“We have particularly enjoyed unearthing stories about the castle occupants from the Earl of Mar to Mrs Frances Farquharson of Invercauld who painted much of the Castle Schiaparelli pink.”