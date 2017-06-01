Canine Carnival in Bellfield Park

A popular event for pooches will be held in Banchory on Sunday (June 4).

The Canine Carnival will take place in Bellfield Park from noon.

Fundraising for Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home is by FRED (Fund Raising Events Delivered).

The event will feature various activities, including best behaved puppy or adult dog, which will be judged from noon, novelty classes, from 1.30pm, care classes giving dogs a chance to show their health and fitness, also from 1.30, and a canine adventure playground, which will be open from noon. There will also be a fastest retrieve competition.

Animals must be six months old to enter.

There will also be stalls, refreshments and free parking.

For more information contact Rosemary Pirie on 01330 811348 or Mickey Ramsay on 01224 733832.