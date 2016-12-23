Ceilidh band donates £3,000 to charity

Deeside’s Dark Island Ceilidh Band has made its annual donation to a variety of local and national charities.

This year the band raised more than £3,000 which was distributed between charities nominated by band members.

These included the Cyrenians, Mental Health Aberdeen, Maggie’s Centre, VSA, The Gordon Gaitherin, Unicef, Bloodwise and Ethiopiaid.

The Dark Island Trust was set up in 1999 with a view to promoting traditional music and dance.

It also provides opportunities for amateur musicians and dancers to perform in public, while at the same time raising money for charities.

The Trust began by forming a ceilidh band, Dark Island, which gives developing musicians the chance to play regularly at public ceilidhs.

The Dark Island Trust is a non-profit-making organisation and all the proceeds raised at their events are donated to charities at the end of each year.

Members of the band come from across Aberdeenshire:

Angie Bolt (keyboard and caller) lives in Finzean; Cathy Simpson (mandolin and sound) and Caroline Clark (fiddle) both stay in Durris.

Hector Forsyth (fiddle) is from Westhill; Charlie West (whistle and sound) stays in Stonehaven; Flora Douglas (fiddle) lives in Culter; and Brian McCreadie (banjo) is from Drum of Wartle.

This year the band has played for a range of events, such as weddings and other celebrations and fundaising ceilidhs.

This included one in aid of Ballater Victoria Hall and another for Scottish Culture & Traditions (SC&T).

The band has also performed for the Finzean Friendship Club, which it donest to on an annual basis.

Charities which have benefited in the past include Alzheimer Scotland, Mental Health Aberdeen, LEAD Scotland, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Friends of Anchor, Save the Children and Aberdeen Foyer, to name but a few.

For further information on the band, or to make a booking go online to www.darkisland.co.uk