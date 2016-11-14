Ceilidh Collective’s musical weekend

The Dee and Don Ceilidh Collective will hold its final musical weekend of the year on Saturday, November 19, celebrating with a special ceilidh packed full of guest performers.

The evening kicks off at 6pm in the Lonach Hall with a traditional music session to which all are welcome with or without an instrument to enjoy a circle of friendly musicians.

A ceilidh will follow from 7.30pm onwards.

Throughout the day there will be a wide variety of music workshops open to all with a year or more’s experience on their instrument.

The Dee and Don Ceilidh Collective began in spring this year and the initiative has been attended by more than 130 students, and raised just over £6500 for host halls.

To book tickets email megan@deedonceilidhcollective.org.uk