Cheers! Winter beer festival for Banchory

Beer enthusiasts can look forward to a winter festival at Banchory’s Woodend Barn.

Deeside festival founding brothers, Mungo and Guy Finlayson, are organising Beer @ the Barn 2017 on February 10 and 11.

It is a scaled down version of MFGF Events original festival, Banchory Beer Festival, the main summer event on the brothers’ calendar.

Mungo said: “The success of these events is down to the local people in our Deeside community.

“They see our dedication to local suppliers, which at a time like this in Aberdeen is increasingly important.

“We want to increase awareness and the significance of supporting our local businesses and communities.”

Three sessions will be held - Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening – with the latter already sold out.

The event is working in partnership with Stagecoach buses, providing an additional 00.15 service back to Aberdeen city centre on the Friday and Saturday night.

All ticketed sessions will feature live music.

Tickets are on sale via www.BanchoryBeerFestival.com/tickets