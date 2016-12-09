Christmas tree bonanza as Tyrebagger sale opens

Aberdeenshire’s popular Christmas tree centre is open for business.

Forest Enterprise Scotland’s (FES) team has stocked up the Tyrebagger sales centre on the western outskirts of Aberdeen.

The centre is open seven days a week from 9am till 5pm until December 23.

Neil Taylor, FES team member in Aberdeenshire, said: “This is a great time of year because everybody is beginning to look forward to Christmas and you can feel that special buzz beginning to build.

“The best is seeing the excitement in children’s eyes especially when they know that our top elf – is on hand to help them get their tree.”

He added: “The tree is really the focal point of everyone’s decorations, so getting the right tree for your house is very important.

“This year – for the first time - we’ve also got some weekend stalls where you can pick up some Christmas goodies.

“Of course it wouldn’t be the same without Santa – who this year will have help from the Rotary Club of Aberdeen (Balgownie), which over the three December weekends will be raising money for local good causes.”

Tyrebagger sells around 6,500 trees a year – with a range of sizes and species, including Norway Spruce, Nordman fir and Lodgepole pine. Prices start at £17.

The centre can be reached from the A96 by heading south on the B979 towards Kirkton of Skene.