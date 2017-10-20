Creative Arts Festival in Braemar

Braemar is holding its sixth Creative Arts Festival.
The festival opened in the village this week and runs until Sunday.
It features a wide range of workshops spanning the worlds of art, craft, music, literature and drama.
Activities are as diverse as bread-making, ukulele finger-picking, sketching, storywriting, scrapbooking and salsa dancing.
Running in tandem with the classes are fringe events – ranging from the popular creative pub quiz to taking the family on a troll hunt around the village.
The festival, run by a committee of volunteers, finishes with a ‘Braemarket’ in the village hall on Sunday with a host of craft items on sale and a tearoom serving cookies resulting from the Great Braemar Bake-Off.
Almost Done!
Registering with Deeside Piper and Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.