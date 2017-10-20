Search

Creative Arts Festival in Braemar

The festival runs in the village until Sunday
Braemar is holding its sixth Creative Arts Festival.

The festival opened in the village this week and runs until Sunday.

It features a wide range of workshops spanning the worlds of art, craft, music, literature and drama.

Activities are as diverse as bread-making, ukulele finger-picking, sketching, storywriting, scrapbooking and salsa dancing.

Running in tandem with the classes are fringe events – ranging from the popular creative pub quiz to taking the family on a troll hunt around the village.

The festival, run by a committee of volunteers, finishes with a ‘Braemarket’ in the village hall on Sunday with a host of craft items on sale and a tearoom serving cookies resulting from the Great Braemar Bake-Off.