Creative Arts Festival in Braemar

Braemar is holding its sixth Creative Arts Festival.

The festival opened in the village this week and runs until Sunday.

It features a wide range of workshops spanning the worlds of art, craft, music, literature and drama.

Activities are as diverse as bread-making, ukulele finger-picking, sketching, storywriting, scrapbooking and salsa dancing.

Running in tandem with the classes are fringe events – ranging from the popular creative pub quiz to taking the family on a troll hunt around the village.

The festival, run by a committee of volunteers, finishes with a ‘Braemarket’ in the village hall on Sunday with a host of craft items on sale and a tearoom serving cookies resulting from the Great Braemar Bake-Off.