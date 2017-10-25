Events at the castle

Kincardine Castle is preparing to host two events next month.

The Victorian attraction in Kincardine O’Neil will be the venue for The Nomads Tent Roadshow from Friday, November 3, until Sunday, November 12, from 10am until 5pm (Sundays noon till 5pm).

The castle will be transformed into a pop-up Eastern bazaar for the event.

As part of the roadshow, it will host an illustrated talk and dinner in aid of Children 1st on Tuesday, November 7, from 6.30pm.

Guests will hear from Andrew Haughton, of The Nomads Tent, who will explain the imagery of life that is depicted in the patterns of Middle Eastern rugs and carpets.

Tickets are £39.50 per person.

All proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the charity, which will also receive 10% of sales from the roadshow on the night.