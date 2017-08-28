Fancy owning a piece of movie history?

Would you like to buy Indiana Jones’ bullwhip, the Star-Lord’s helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy or Thor’s hammer?

If so, now is your chance because these famous items are being sold in a movie memorabilia live auction in London next month.

Matt Damon's spacesuit from The Martian will also be up for grabs.

The event is free to attend, or you can watch it live, at Waterloo’s BFI IMAX on September 26 at noon.

An exclusive preview exhibition is also taking place at the BFI IMAX from September 7 to 15.

The auction’s biggest items are set to range from £30,000 to £50,000, spanning the Alien creature costume from Aliens and Matt Damon’s spacesuit from The Martian.

Other memorabilia – an amazing collection of 600 props and costumes from over 230 films – are to be auctioned include Dr. Peter Venkman’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters, famously worn by Bill Murray, C-3PO’s head from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and a model miniature of Star Trek: Next Generation’s USS Enterprise.

The cowardly lion costume from The Wizard of Oz is among the highest sold movie memorabilia.

A further look through the website reveals other items which will be up for grabs including: the Guardian of the Galaxy hero Star-Lord’s helmet, Russel Crowe’s jacket from L.A. Confidential, Indiana Jones’ bullwhip, the letter penned by Tim Robbins to Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption and some of the accessories worn by Robert Downing Junior for the filming of Tropic Thunder.

Movie memorabilia is big business and in previous years, items have sold for incredible amounts of money. For example, Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ dress was sold last year for $4,800,000 and the original Batmobile sold for $4.500,000 in 2013.

Other items have included: Audrey Hepburn’s Ascot dress from My Fair Lady which sold for $4,500,000 in 2011; Babe Ruth’s 1920 jersey which sold for $4,415,000 in 2012, the Aston Martin DB5 from both Goldfinger and Thunderball which sold for $4,100,000 in 2010, the piano played by Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine in Casablanca sold in 2014 for $3,400,000 and the cowardly lion costume worn by Burt Lahr in The Wizard of Oz which sold for $3,080,000 in 2014.

To find out more visit the auction website at www.propstoreauction.com/view-auctions/info/id/78/