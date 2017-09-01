Final HMT backstage tours announced

If you haven’t seen backstage at His Majesty’s Theatre yet, Aberdeen Performing Arts has a couple of dates for your diary.

The last public tours of the venue this year will take place in November, on Saturday 11 and 18.

The tours give customers a chance to go backstage and get a sneak peek into the inner workings of the theatre, while soaking up some backstage secrets and history from the 110-year-old theatre on Rosemount Viaduct.

The popular tours of the Edwardian theatre are 90 minutes long and are led by APA’s enthusiastic volunteers, who will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 110-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect Frank Matcham.

The tour explores the new and old sections of the city centre landmark, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Once the tour is over participants have the option to head upstairs to the lovely setting of 1906 Restaurant for a catch-up over afternoon tea including homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones, and coffee or tea – with the option to upgrade to a glass of Prosecco.

The tours will run from 10.30am to 12noon and places are limited to 20 per tour.

Tickets can be booked through Aberdeen Box Office online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on 01224 641122.

Tickets for the tour alone are £5.50. The tour with afternoon tea included can be booked for the great price of just £20, and there’s a third option for a tour, afternoon tea and Prosecco for £27.