Focus on traditional skills in North-east

The latest training in traditional skills in Aberdeenshire will be given next month.

Banff Castle will host a course on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.

It is run by the Fyvie Castle-based Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre and is entitled ‘The Use of Lime Mortar in the Repair & Maintenance of Traditionally Constructed Buildings’.

In addition to construction industry professionals, architects and estate staff, organisers say the course will be of considerable value to private individuals involved in repairing or restoring their property as well as members of conservation and regeneration organisations.

The course, led by master craftsmen Hans Norling and Andy Newcombe, is for a maximum of 12 people and will run from 9.30am until 4.30pm, with a fee of £175.

For further information call 01888 511347 or email soundcraft@towiebarclay.co.uk